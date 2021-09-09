Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 79.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.