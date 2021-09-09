Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $521.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.