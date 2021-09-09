Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Linde by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $311.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $289.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.