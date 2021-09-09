Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $336.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

