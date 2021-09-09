Commerce Bank Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.08 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $122.87 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average of $195.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

