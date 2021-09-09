Commerce Bank Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

