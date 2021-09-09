Commerce Bank Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

