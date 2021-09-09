Commerce Bank Has $6.08 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $629.32 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.08 and a 200-day moving average of $488.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

