Commerce Bank Has $6.43 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $307.07 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $309.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

