Commerce Bank Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $158.29 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

