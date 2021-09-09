Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Freshpet worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,455,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,467. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

