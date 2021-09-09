Commerce Bank Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

