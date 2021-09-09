Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,103 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $2,484,859.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,544. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

