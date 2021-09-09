Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.21. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $390.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

