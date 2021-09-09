Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $267.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

