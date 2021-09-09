Commerce Bank Sells 1,317 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $659.18 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $601.30 and a 200-day moving average of $507.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.