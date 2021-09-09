Commerce Bank Sells 2,445 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $468.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $470.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.