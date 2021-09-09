Commerce Bank Sells 25,629 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,673 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 25,629 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 76.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

