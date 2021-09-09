Commerce Bank Sells 2,694 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $77.80 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.