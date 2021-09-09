Commerce Bank Sells 2,714 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

