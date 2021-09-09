Commerce Bank Sells 3,417 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.