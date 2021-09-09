Commerce Bank Sells 8,144 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

