Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.