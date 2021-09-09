Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,397. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

