Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Up 0.3%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.