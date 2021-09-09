Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.34. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 10,148 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
