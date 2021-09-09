Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.34. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 10,148 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after buying an additional 556,892 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares during the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

