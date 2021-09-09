Comparing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 2.60 $373.70 million $2.41 17.00 FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.83 $15.35 million N/A N/A

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Synovus Financial pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synovus Financial and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 7 0 2.88 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $44.39, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 28.77% 14.65% 1.24% FNCB Bancorp 34.69% 13.08% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

