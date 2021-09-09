Comparing IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IDW Media and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Salon Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.99 -$13.80 million N/A N/A Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -28.17% -49.80% -15.59% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Salon Media Group beats IDW Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc. is an online news website and social networking company and an Internet publishing pioneer. It provides journalism and a forum for discussing current events and contemporary social political issues. The company content includes breaking news, original investigative stories and provocative personal essays along with quick-take commentary and staff-written blogs about politics, technology, culture and entertainment. Salon Media Group was founded by David Lyle Talbot in July 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

