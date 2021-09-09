COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $33.47

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $34.75. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 181 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.