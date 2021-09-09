Computacenter plc Announces Dividend of GBX 16.90 (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CCC opened at GBX 3,076 ($40.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,759.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,585.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.