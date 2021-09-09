Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.78

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 75073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,208.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.