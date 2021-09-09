Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.86 or 0.07418736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.23 or 0.01427143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00390630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00127138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00567807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00565603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00337955 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

