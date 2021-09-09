ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 548.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 6,285,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,602. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.