ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 675.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 327,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,927. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.