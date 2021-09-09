Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 59,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 27,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

