Contrasting Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -119.11% -38.62% -11.10% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99%

82.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $106.01 million 14.97 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -6.68 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Cyxtera Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

