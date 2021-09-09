Contrasting Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) & AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AiHuiShou International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 121.50%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and AiHuiShou International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.01 -$26.48 million $0.23 95.48 AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AiHuiShou International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats AiHuiShou International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

