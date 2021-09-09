Convex Finance (CVX) 1-Day Volume Hits $18.93 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $275.70 million and $18.93 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.90 or 0.00027900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00130272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00188665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.25 or 0.07364186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,258.28 or 1.00067497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.00837724 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

