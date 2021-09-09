CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE CTK opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

