Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.7% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Copart worth $127,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CPRT traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.79. 28,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,306. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.30. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

