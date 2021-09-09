Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

