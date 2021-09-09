Coreto Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $1.57 million and $18,995.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

