Cornichon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,134.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $8,134.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00132933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00192177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.10 or 0.99924684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.97 or 0.07277884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00826919 BTC.

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,748,507 coins and its circulating supply is 16,506,658 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

