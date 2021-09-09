Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,172. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $396.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.27.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

