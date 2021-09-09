COTI (COTI) Reaches One Day Volume of $65.34 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. COTI has a market cap of $256.50 million and $65.34 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00130907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00190475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.20 or 0.07316786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.53 or 0.99885528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00831605 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

