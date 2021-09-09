Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Announces $1.79 Dividend

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7868 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CTRYY opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

