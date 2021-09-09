Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Announces $1.79 Dividend

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7868 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of CTRYY opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $32.84.
Country Garden Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.