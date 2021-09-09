COVA (COVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $41,620.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. COVA has a total market cap of $759,314.74 and approximately $41,620.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045652 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

