COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $722,660.40 and $37,090.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.76 or 0.00728202 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

