Cowen Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.97.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 2,060,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.