Cowen Initiates Coverage on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CANO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 54,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,710.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

